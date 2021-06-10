Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain 15.93% so far this year. What now?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] traded at a low on 06/09/21, posting a -4.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.73. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Foresight Expands Presence in the Autonomous Agricultural Equipment Market with its QuadSight® Prototype Sale.

The Company continues its commercial activities in diverse markets with positive feedback from customers.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced the sale of a prototype of its QuadSight® four-camera vision system to a leading global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. The manufacturer will evaluate Foresight’s stereo capabilities for use in agricultural machinery.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5576329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stands at 10.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.79%.

The market cap for FRSX stock reached $304.86 million, with 64.45 million shares outstanding and 57.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 5576329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31.

How has FRSX stock performed recently?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 32.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -40.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.73. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$826,173 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

Insider trade positions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 2,291,595 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 821,219 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 621,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,491,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,182,172 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 819,299 shares during the same period.