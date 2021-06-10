For Endo International plc [ENDP], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] closed the trading session at $5.93 on 06/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.69, while the highest price level was $5.935. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Paladin Labs Inc. Announces Approval of Wakix® (pitolisant) in Canada.

– Paladin Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP), announced Health Canada’s approval of Wakix® (pitolisant) for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

“With the approval of Wakix® by Health Canada, we are pleased to be able to provide appropriate Canadians who suffer from narcolepsy with an option to manage their EDS or to treat their cataplexy attacks,” said Livio Di Francesco, Vice President & General Manager of Paladin Labs Inc. “Paladin Labs is committed to offering innovative treatment options to help support the unmet needs of Canadian patients.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.41 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, ENDP reached to a volume of 4248218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ENDP stock. On January 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ENDP shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ENDP stock trade performance evaluation

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endo International plc [ENDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endo International plc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -3.60%.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,142 million, or 83.60% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,996,892, which is approximately 6.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,627,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.97 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $108.68 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 15,776,988 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 15,926,943 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 160,922,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,626,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,410,009 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,328 shares during the same period.