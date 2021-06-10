For Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] price surged by 2.40 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now Available Online.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that management’s participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is now available online. During the 30-minute video interview hosted by Noble Capital Markets Senior Equity Research Analyst Robert LeBoyer, Cocrystal discussed its antiviral drug-discovery and development work and provided program updates.

“Cocrystal utilizes a proprietary structure-based technology platform to discover viral inhibitors that address underserved medical needs in very large markets including pandemics and widespread viral infections,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., interim co-CEO and President. “This powerful platform differentiates Cocrystal’s approach and allows us to focus on three important drug-discovery processes including improvements with in vitro potency, broad-spectrum activity and drug-resistance profile. It is very difficult to improve these critical processes with traditional drug discovery tools.”.

A sum of 4071059 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.44M shares. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.31 and dropped to a low of $1.24 until finishing in the latest session at $1.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

COCP Stock Performance Analysis:

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2593, while it was recorded at 1.2440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3242 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.10.

COCP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 10.00% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,254,880, which is approximately 7.719% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 702,611 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,297,480 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,741,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,742,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,447 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,247 shares during the same period.