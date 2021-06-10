Cowen lifts Opera Limited [OPRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Opera Limited [NASDAQ: OPRA] loss -23.34% on the last trading session, reaching $9.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Xiaoling Qian Appointed to Board of Directors of Opera Limited.

Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA) (“Opera”), one of the world’s largest internet consumer brands with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, announced that Ms. Xiaoling Qian has joined Opera’s Board of Directors.

Xiaoling Qian is an executive of Kunlun (300418:CH), a Beijing based mobile gaming and Internet company that is Opera’s largest shareholder. Ms. Qian has taken a leading role in managing Kunlun’s investment in Opera and has worked with our other board members and the Opera management team since 2016.

Opera Limited represents 115.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.08 billion with the latest information. OPRA stock price has been found in the range of $8.76 to $12.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 178.28K shares, OPRA reached a trading volume of 2707080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opera Limited [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $16.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Opera Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Opera Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on OPRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Limited is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for OPRA stock

Opera Limited [OPRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.18. With this latest performance, OPRA shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Opera Limited [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 11.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Opera Limited [OPRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opera Limited [OPRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.16. Opera Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.76.

Return on Total Capital for OPRA is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opera Limited [OPRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.86. Additionally, OPRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Opera Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Opera Limited [OPRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Opera Limited posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPRA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Opera Limited [OPRA]

Positions in Opera Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Opera Limited [NASDAQ:OPRA] by around 2,523,768 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 498,731 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,326,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,349,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPRA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,810 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 133,982 shares during the same period.