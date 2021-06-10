Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Stock trading around $2.83 per share: What’s Next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a high on 06/09/21, posting a 18.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.83. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Clear Channel Outdoor, Operation HOPE Partnership Promotes Black Businesses.

New digital outdoor campaign supports the ‘1MBB’ initiative to build and support new and existing Black business owners.

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) recently launched a new billboard campaign in partnership with Operation HOPE to support the ‘1MBB’ initiative. The campaign will run across select CCO digital billboards in Southern and Northern California to highlight 1MBB – an initiative to build one million Black businesses by offering tools and guidance to new and current business owners to start or revitalize their operations. 1MBB is one of many programs offered by Operation HOPE – a nonprofit for-purpose organization working to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low and moderate-income youth and adults.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15347642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 7.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.27%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $1.31 billion, with 465.87 million shares outstanding and 465.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 15347642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 28.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.73 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.10. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.42.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now -3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.62. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$121,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $1,266 million, or 96.20% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 42,049,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.0 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.32 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 5.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 52,154,953 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 49,437,708 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 345,695,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,288,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,195,031 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 17,489,790 shares during the same period.