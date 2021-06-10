Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Is Currently -11.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] loss -11.58% on the last trading session, reaching $72.45 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Celsius Holdings, Inc. Selects Ernst and Young (EY) as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, announced that the Company has engaged Ernst and Young (EY), as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm to replace Assurance Dimensions. The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors and will be effective upon the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Assurance Dimensions has served as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm since 2017, and their reports on the Company’s consolidated financial statements contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principle.

Celsius Holdings Inc. represents 72.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.92 billion with the latest information. CELH stock price has been found in the range of $71.00 to $83.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 2437773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $79.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. On November 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CELH shares from 23.50 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 5.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for CELH stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.00. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 47.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 658.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.80, while it was recorded at 76.50 for the last single week of trading, and 43.42 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.06. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $55,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celsius Holdings Inc. go to 60.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]

There are presently around $3,356 million, or 66.30% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,012,651, which is approximately 136.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,643,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.39 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $151.0 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 44.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 24,175,633 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,657,374 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,488,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,321,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,448,343 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,466,751 shares during the same period.