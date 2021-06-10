Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] – find out why.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Akebia Therapeutics Announces Presentations at ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress 2021.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, announced presentations of data from the global Phase 3 program for vadadustat at the European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Virtual Congress 2021, to be held June 5 – June 8, 2021.

Abstracts are now available online within Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation (NDT), the official journal for the ERA-EDTA.

A sum of 3767565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.67M shares. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.75 and dropped to a low of $3.5679 until finishing in the latest session at $3.68.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.85.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -59.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.00. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AKBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -156.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $369 million, or 65.20% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,044,176, which is approximately -24.169% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,368,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.52 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.03 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 38.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 16,044,050 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 19,429,982 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 64,908,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,382,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,180,698 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,486 shares during the same period.