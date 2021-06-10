BEST Inc. [BEST] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $3.50

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.55 during the day while it closed the day at $1.44. The company report on June 9, 2021 that BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, “Our first quarter results reflected a mix of both the progress brought about by our November 2020 strategic refocusing plan and the ongoing challenges we are still facing. Our execution of the strategic refocusing plan delivered substantial improvement in Freight, Supply Chain Management and Global, as reflected in their top line growth along with strong gross margin expansion. We continued to solidify our leading position in the freight market, while refocusing our efforts on high-margin accounts for Supply Chain Management. We also gained ground in the Southeast Asian market through Global despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”.

BEST Inc. stock has also loss -2.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEST stock has declined by -38.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.27% and lost -29.41% year-on date.

The market cap for BEST stock reached $571.69 million, with 387.49 million shares outstanding and 52.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 8637221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BEST Inc. [BEST]:

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

BEST stock trade performance evaluation

BEST Inc. [BEST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, BEST shares gained by 25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4292, while it was recorded at 1.4920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3784 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.65 and a Gross Margin at +0.79. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.53.

Return on Total Capital for BEST is now -13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BEST Inc. [BEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.52. Additionally, BEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BEST Inc. [BEST] managed to generate an average of -$34,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BEST Inc. [BEST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BEST Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120 million, or 32.50% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 12,568,324, which is approximately 2.816% of the company’s market cap and around 20.54% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.4 million in BEST stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $13.21 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly -4.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 7,307,983 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 9,679,472 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 66,608,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,595,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,761,430 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,301,441 shares during the same period.