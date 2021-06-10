Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $29

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $26.03 during the day while it closed the day at $25.95. The company report on June 8, 2021 that KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas.

KBC will leverage the BHC3 AI Suite and Enterprise AI applications from the BakerHughesC3.ai alliance for the company’s downstream oil & gas sectors.

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and C3 AI (NYSE: AI) announced that KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology from the BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) alliance to enhance KBC’s existing software portfolio for oil and gas process simulation, supply chain optimization, and energy management.

Baker Hughes Company stock has also gained 1.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKR stock has inclined by 8.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.09% and gained 24.46% year-on date.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $26.86 billion, with 740.00 million shares outstanding and 735.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 5380578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $28.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $27, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On April 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BKR shares from 27 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.70, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.25 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.01.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.48. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$180,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,214 million, or 92.00% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 311,432,660, which is approximately -10.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 83,082,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.04 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 7.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 84,493,570 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 96,339,064 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 829,333,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,010,166,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,396,735 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,113,974 shares during the same period.