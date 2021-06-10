B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Curis Inc. [CRIS] – find out why.

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.16%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Curis to Host Virtual Event to Discuss Updated Clinical Data for CA-4948 in AML/MDS Presented at EHA.

– KOL Event featuring Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero scheduled for Friday, June 11 at 8:00 am ET -.

– Discussion of data from Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) -.

Over the last 12 months, CRIS stock rose by 965.57%. The one-year Curis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.48. The average equity rating for CRIS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.20 billion, with 91.51 million shares outstanding and 85.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, CRIS stock reached a trading volume of 1823819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 116.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

CRIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 33.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 802.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 965.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Curis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.03.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.43. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,068,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.20 and a Current Ratio set at 23.20.

CRIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Curis Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRIS.

Curis Inc. [CRIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,008 million, or 87.00% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,140,091, which is approximately -7.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.5 million in CRIS stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $73.06 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 90.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 24,998,420 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,836,562 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 41,669,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,504,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,814,018 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,609,742 shares during the same period.