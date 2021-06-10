Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] is 0.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE: ACIC] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Archer Announces Unveiling of eVTOL Aircraft.

Urban Air Mobility leader will reveal its electric aircraft at event in Los Angeles and via livestream on June 10th at 6pm PT.

June 10th marks the debut of Archer’s inaugural, all-electric aircraft, capable of a 60 mile range at 150mph.

A sum of 4574656 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $10.72 and dropped to a low of $10.15 until finishing in the latest session at $10.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ACIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.96, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] Insider Position Details

63 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE:ACIC] by around 15,878,253 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 7,496,778 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,161,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,213,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,156,186 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,433 shares during the same period.