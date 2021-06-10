American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is -0.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] traded at a low on 06/08/21, posting a -3.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.97. The company report on June 1, 2021 that AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) announced several executive leadership changes to support the company’s strategic priorities, according to Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. The changes are effective July 1.

Therace M. Risch has been promoted to executive vice president and chief information & technology officer. Risch leads technology initiatives across AEP including information technology, innovation and digital initiatives. She will also oversee the company’s cyber and physical security organization, led by Stephen L. Swick, vice president and chief security officer. Risch will continue to report to Akins.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6788034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for AEP stock reached $41.43 billion, with 499.75 million shares outstanding and 499.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 6788034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $97.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $83, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.68, while it was recorded at 85.26 for the last single week of trading, and 83.90 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.76.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.95. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $131,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $30,702 million, or 75.40% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,121,623, which is approximately -6.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,957,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.47 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 27,330,422 shares. Additionally, 558 investors decreased positions by around 25,516,267 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 317,192,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,038,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,230,670 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,019,271 shares during the same period.