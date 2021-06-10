Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] moved up 22.44: Why It’s Important

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] price surged by 22.44 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Aeterna Zentaris Engages Dr. Michael Levy to Support Development of Autoimmune and Inflammatory CNS Disorders Programs.

– Dr. Levy is a well-established neuroimmunologist with extensive experience and expertise in the area of neuroimmunology, autoimmune and CNS disorders.

– Company continues to advance development of its AIM Biologicals pre-clinical program, seeking to develop a potential treatment option for NMOSD, an orphan indication with strong unmet medical need and significant market opportunity.

A sum of 15499396 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares reached a high of $1.15 and dropped to a low of $0.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

AEZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.40. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9658, while it was recorded at 0.9396 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7407 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.31 and a Gross Margin at +30.20. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.14.

Return on Total Capital for AEZS is now -107.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, AEZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$624,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

AEZS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 598,442, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 341,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in AEZS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.24 million in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 1,765,266 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 781,000 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 579,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,966,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,654,954 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 229,111 shares during the same period.