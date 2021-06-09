why Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.25

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.25 at the close of the session, up 2.10%. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Luminar to Host Studio Day in NYC.

Showcasing Vision and Progress Towards Safe, Ubiquitous Autonomy.

Join Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) CEO and Founder, Austin Russell and guests, for Luminar Studio Day. The live webcast from NYC will feature a first look at the vision for Iris, Luminar’s high-performance autonomous sensing solution as foundation for autonomy across passenger cars, trucking, and robo-taxis. The company is kicking off a coast-to-coast roadshow to demonstrate how Iris is the key safety-enabling technology that makes autonomy possible. Attendees will also have the opportunity to go for drives in a fully integrated Iris vehicle.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock is now -25.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAZR Stock saw the intraday high of $26.39 and lowest of $24.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.80, which means current price is +57.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 7945451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 572.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.17. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 21.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.69, while it was recorded at 24.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.59 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -680.06 and a Gross Margin at -78.85. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2596.93.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -34.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$973,919 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.40 and a Current Ratio set at 29.60.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $961 million, or 22.20% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,944,678, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANVAS GP 1, L.L.C., holding 6,907,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.41 million in LAZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83.94 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 33,657,644 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,066,818 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 322,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,046,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,658,317 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,112,401 shares during the same period.