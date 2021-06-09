why Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.20

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] traded at a low on 06/08/21, posting a -3.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.75. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations now available for on-demand viewing.

Deutsche Bank announced that the presentations from the November 18th and 19th Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) are now available for on-demand viewing. The event featured presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs in the US.

Representatives from participating companies based in Australia, China, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, South Africa and the UK presented their equity stories and answered audience questions. The presentations are targeted to all types of investors as well as analysts interested in non-US companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6982440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.66%.

The market cap for HMY stock reached $2.89 billion, with 599.00 million shares outstanding and 432.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 6982440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HMY stock performed recently?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 12.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.63. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] managed to generate an average of -$22,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]

There are presently around $745 million, or 30.10% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 56,374,477, which is approximately -8.943% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,446,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.12 million in HMY stocks shares; and EXOR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $83.7 million in HMY stock with ownership of nearly 50.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE:HMY] by around 42,414,704 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 23,509,099 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 90,996,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,919,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,007,676 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,858,751 shares during the same period.