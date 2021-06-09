why ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ: CDXC] jumped around 1.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.54 at the close of the session, up 14.81%. The company report on June 7, 2021 that ChromaDex and Walmart Launch Tru Niagen® in 3,800 Walmart Stores Across the United States.

Walmart partnership brings industry-leading NAD+ booster and healthy aging nutrient Tru Niagen® to major U.S. retail stores for the first time.

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced the launch of its flagship consumer product Tru Niagen® in Walmart, available in 3,800 stores across the United States. Walmart is the first major U.S. retailer to bring this well-studied healthy aging nutrient to stores.

ChromaDex Corporation stock is now 119.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDXC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.615 and lowest of $9.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.66, which means current price is +133.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, CDXC reached a trading volume of 1458494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDXC shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDXC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ChromaDex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2019, representing the official price target for ChromaDex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $8, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CDXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChromaDex Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has CDXC stock performed recently?

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.78. With this latest performance, CDXC shares gained by 39.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.99 and a Gross Margin at +59.53. ChromaDex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.62.

Return on Total Capital for CDXC is now -55.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, CDXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] managed to generate an average of -$181,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.ChromaDex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChromaDex Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDXC.

Insider trade positions for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]

There are presently around $232 million, or 32.70% of CDXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDXC stocks are: YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 4,131,317, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,172,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.44 million in CDXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.69 million in CDXC stock with ownership of nearly -3.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChromaDex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ:CDXC] by around 10,417,155 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,270,741 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,282,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,970,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDXC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,697,452 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,435,666 shares during the same period.