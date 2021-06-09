Wall Street Analyst Initiated ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] traded at a low on 06/08/21, posting a -6.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.90. The company report on May 24, 2021 that ACV Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers, announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:.

The J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1164307 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACV Auctions Inc. stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.35%.

The market cap for ACVA stock reached $3.60 billion, with 154.53 million shares outstanding and 16.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 918.64K shares, ACVA reached a trading volume of 1164307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $37.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

How has ACVA stock performed recently?

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.37 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.98, while it was recorded at 25.37 for the last single week of trading.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.51 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACVA is now -18.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.04. Additionally, ACVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

Insider trade positions for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]

There are presently around $510 million, or 24.67% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 2,438,020, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.61% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,086,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.86 million in ACVA stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $33.31 million in ACVA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACV Auctions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ:ACVA] by around 21,336,219 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,336,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACVA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,336,219 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.