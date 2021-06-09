Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.795 during the day while it closed the day at $0.65. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Sonim Appoints Robert Tirva as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, announced that Robert (Bob) Tirva, currently serving as Chief Financial Officer, will be promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer. He will report directly to the Board of Directors and work closely with the Strategic Alternatives and Operating Committee.

The Strategic Alternatives and Operating Committee is chaired by Mike Mulica and includes Sonim board members Sue Swenson and Ken Naumann, all three of whom have extensive CEO and turnaround experience in the communications equipment industry. The committee was formed to consider options and strategies to better support the needs of Sonim’s customers and to consider alternatives to maximize long-term shareholder value.

Sonim Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 38.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SONM stock has declined by -37.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.56% and lost -10.22% year-on date.

The market cap for SONM stock reached $43.86 million, with 66.32 million shares outstanding and 62.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, SONM reached a trading volume of 47112259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

SONM stock trade performance evaluation

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.30. With this latest performance, SONM shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6183, while it was recorded at 0.5369 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7554 for the last 200 days.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.93. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.77.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -65.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$94,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 51.00% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 10,439,577, which is approximately -11.676% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, holding 3,559,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 million in SONM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.5 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly 80.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 5,279,128 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,563,612 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,841,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,684,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,128 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,922,639 shares during the same period.