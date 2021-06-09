Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] slipped around -11.99 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $103.45 at the close of the session, down -10.39%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Silvergate Completes At-the-Market Equity Offering Program.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, announced that it has completed its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”).

Silvergate announced on March 9, 2021 that it had filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”) from time to time through the ATM Offering. Since the Company’s March 9, 2021 announcement, the Company has sold in aggregate 2.79 million shares of its Common Stock for gross proceeds of $300 million and proceeds of $295.5 million net of commissions and fees.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is now 39.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SI Stock saw the intraday high of $114.75 and lowest of $101.2827 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 187.86, which means current price is +84.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, SI reached a trading volume of 1526954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $160.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 8.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 175.58.

How has SI stock performed recently?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.58. With this latest performance, SI shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 598.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.95, while it was recorded at 111.57 for the last single week of trading, and 76.28 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.94. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.61.

Return on Total Capital for SI is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.53. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] managed to generate an average of $120,546 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI.

Insider trade positions for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

There are presently around $1,773 million, or 73.20% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,939,369, which is approximately 207.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,494,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.58 million in SI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $151.41 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 27.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 9,759,954 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 1,820,348 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,558,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,138,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,627,392 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 778,315 shares during the same period.