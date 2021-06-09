UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $8.50

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.34 during the day while it closed the day at $9.25. The company report on June 8, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Contest to Bring Mortgage Brokers to Ring the Bell at New York Stock Exchange.

In celebration of National Mortgage Brokers Day, UWMC elevates mortgage brokers to center stage at NYSE.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in America, announced it launched a contest to bring independent mortgage brokers to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange alongside UWM president and CEO, Mat Ishbia in celebration of National Mortgage Brokers Day.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock has also gained 3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UWMC stock has inclined by 6.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.37% and lost -29.55% year-on date.

The market cap for UWMC stock reached $14.83 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 6190587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $9.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

UWMC stock trade performance evaluation

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 32.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class go to 79.59%.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $225 million, or 20.90% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,344,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.93 million in UWMC stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $23.12 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation Class stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 18,145,980 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 9,558,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,351,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,352,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,505,558 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,577,590 shares during the same period.