SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] Stock trading around $3.38 per share: What’s Next?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX: SSY] price plunged by -10.58 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on May 14, 2021 that SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and COVID-19 Update.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) announced a loss from continuing operations of $473,000 (a loss of $0.07 per fully diluted share) for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $46,000 (a loss of $0.01 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $531,000 (a loss of $0.08 per fully diluted share) compared to a net loss of $158,000 (a loss of $0.02 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company recognized $11,000 (pre-tax) of Provider Relief Funds (“PRF”) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, SunLink reported earnings from continuing operations of $2,382,000 ($0.34 per fully diluted share) (resulting primarily from the recognition of $3,417,000 of Provider Relief Fund distributions in the second quarter ended December 31, 2020) compared to earnings from continuing operations of $14,000, ($0.00 per fully diluted share) for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

A sum of 2118435 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.39M shares. SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $3.92 and dropped to a low of $3.27 until finishing in the latest session at $3.38.

The one-year SSY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.83.

Guru’s Opinion on SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunLink Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SSY Stock Performance Analysis:

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.36. With this latest performance, SSY shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 201.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 292.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunLink Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at -0.69. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for SSY is now -1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.51. Additionally, SSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.60% of SSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 315,684, which is approximately -2.036% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 162,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in SSY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in SSY stock with ownership of nearly 2.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunLink Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX:SSY] by around 258,024 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 548,331 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 102,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 703,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,678 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 541,036 shares during the same period.