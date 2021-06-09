Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] is 12.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] surged by $8.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $69.20 during the day while it closed the day at $66.10. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Stitch Fix Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended May 1, 2021.

Stitch Fix President and incoming CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said, “In Q3 we delivered $536 million in net revenue, reflecting 44% year-over-year growth, and grew our active client count to more than 4.1 million, reflecting 20% year-over-year growth and our second highest quarter-over-quarter active client additions ever. We’re pleased with our performance this quarter and are excited to meet the needs and enthusiasm of more and more clients as the world continues to reopen and the apparel retail backdrop improves. As we look ahead, we are inspired to be building an ecosystem of personalized shopping experiences, designed with universal appeal, to meet every need and occasion.”.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock has also gained 23.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SFIX stock has inclined by 34.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.88% and gained 12.57% year-on date.

The market cap for SFIX stock reached $7.08 billion, with 105.55 million shares outstanding and 65.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 9228779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $60 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $70, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on SFIX stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SFIX shares from 47 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

SFIX stock trade performance evaluation

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.90. With this latest performance, SFIX shares gained by 59.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.61 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.59, while it was recorded at 58.57 for the last single week of trading, and 50.08 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.83 and a Gross Margin at +42.74. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for SFIX is now -10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, SFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] managed to generate an average of -$8,390 per employee.Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stitch Fix Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 11.80%.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,887 million, or 89.60% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 5,666,087, which is approximately 8.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,499,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.51 million in SFIX stocks shares; and WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD., currently with $317.45 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 17.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stitch Fix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 9,436,641 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 17,157,293 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 32,206,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,800,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,412 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,397,180 shares during the same period.