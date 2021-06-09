Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] moved down -0.68: Why It’s Important

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] loss -0.68% or -0.3 points to close at $44.03 with a heavy trading volume of 6289368 shares. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Slack Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Total revenue of $273.4 million, up 36% year-over-yearAdded over 13,000 net new Paid Customers, for a total of 169,000Over 950,000 connected endpoints on Slack Connect, up 265% year-over-year.

Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK) reported financial results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $44.40, the shares rose to $44.67 and dropped to $43.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WORK points out that the company has recorded 2.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, WORK reached to a volume of 6289368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $43.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $45, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on WORK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WORK in the course of the last twelve months was 208.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for WORK stock

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, WORK shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 43.97 for the last single week of trading, and 37.44 for the last 200 days.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

There are presently around $16,717 million, or 77.20% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,810,568, which is approximately 4.803% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,940,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in WORK stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $855.88 million in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 7.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

280 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 101,375,694 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 91,181,224 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 187,108,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,665,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,209,995 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 21,799,211 shares during the same period.