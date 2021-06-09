RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] – find out why.

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.34%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholder.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has an existing ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. The underwriter will offer the shares from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, EAF stock rose by 43.10%. The one-year GrafTech International Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.36. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.34 billion, with 267.32 million shares outstanding and 267.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, EAF stock reached a trading volume of 5601398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EAF shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.69 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.48.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 52.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.15. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $338,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

EAF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrafTech International Ltd. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,141 million, or 95.20% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 97,742,570, which is approximately -33.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,964,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.35 million in EAF stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $111.83 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 693.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 61,711,534 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 57,767,103 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 130,790,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,269,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,369,481 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,553,086 shares during the same period.