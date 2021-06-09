PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] moved down -26.45: Why It’s Important

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] traded at a low on 06/07/21, posting a -26.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.40. The company report on June 7, 2021 that PDS Biotechnology Set to Join Russell Microcap® Index.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, announced the Company is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6470184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PDS Biotechnology Corporation stands at 23.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.08%.

The market cap for PDSB stock reached $185.09 million, with 22.26 million shares outstanding and 16.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, PDSB reached a trading volume of 6470184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $8.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.45, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 1.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.95. With this latest performance, PDSB shares gained by 90.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 347.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 601.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PDSB is now -75.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.25. Additionally, PDSB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] managed to generate an average of -$989,825 per employee.PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDSB.

Insider trade positions for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]

There are presently around $30 million, or 14.10% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 860,990, which is approximately 20.581% of the company’s market cap and around 26.27% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 667,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.28 million in PDSB stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.6 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 797,430 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 801,553 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,542,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,141,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 542,878 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 550,511 shares during the same period.