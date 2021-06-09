Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] Stock trading around $1.75 per share: What’s Next?

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NASDAQ: NYMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.24%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Nymox Announces Date for Fexapotide Filing.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to announce that it will be filing for marketing approval of Fexapotide Triflutate for BPH before the end of the summer, on or before 15 September 2021.

CEO Dr. Paul Averback said, “The Company will file on or before September 15. We hope but cannot be certain that the date may be before September. Company management will communicate updates where appropriate.”.

Over the last 12 months, NYMX stock dropped by -54.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $124.95 million, with 77.97 million shares outstanding and 43.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 333.38K shares, NYMX stock reached a trading volume of 1467881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]:

BioLogic Equity Research have made an estimate for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24990.00.

NYMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.24. With this latest performance, NYMX shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9462, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3159 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -234400.00 and a Gross Margin at -160.00. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -234760.00.

Return on Total Capital for NYMX is now -319.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -328.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -346.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.58. Additionally, NYMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] managed to generate an average of -$3,912,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 6.90% of NYMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,928,450, which is approximately 3.399% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 655,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in NYMX stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.65 million in NYMX stock with ownership of nearly -7.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NASDAQ:NYMX] by around 500,774 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 216,693 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 4,676,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,393,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,693 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 101,321 shares during the same period.