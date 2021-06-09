Monness Crespi & Hardt slashes price target on salesforce.com inc. [CRM] – find out why.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$1.72. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Salesforce Announces Annual Virtual Stockholders Meeting to Be Held on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Meeting to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced the company’s annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (PT) / 2:00 p.m. (ET). This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRM2021. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on April 15, 2021, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholder. An option to attend as a guest will be available if you are not a current stockholder.

A sum of 5824872 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.97M shares. salesforce.com inc. shares reached a high of $241.79 and dropped to a low of $235.67 until finishing in the latest session at $236.42.

The one-year CRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.94. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $277.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.35, while it was recorded at 235.50 for the last single week of trading, and 233.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into salesforce.com inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.27. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $71,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 10.10%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168,925 million, or 79.50% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,905,928, which is approximately 0.423% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 70,779,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.73 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.39 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,154 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 42,018,859 shares. Additionally, 814 investors decreased positions by around 59,535,531 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 612,957,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,512,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,837,262 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 7,354,474 shares during the same period.