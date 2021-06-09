Momo Inc. [MOMO] Stock trading around $14.37 per share: What’s Next?

Momo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.76%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Momo” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter of 2021 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, MOMO stock dropped by -27.40%. The one-year Momo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.69. The average equity rating for MOMO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.96 billion, with 207.46 million shares outstanding and 159.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, MOMO stock reached a trading volume of 6044400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Momo Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Momo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Momo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momo Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

MOMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Momo Inc. [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Momo Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.55, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Momo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momo Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +45.88. Momo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.00.

Return on Total Capital for MOMO is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Momo Inc. [MOMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.66. Additionally, MOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Momo Inc. [MOMO] managed to generate an average of $127,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Momo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

MOMO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Momo Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momo Inc. go to 2.67%.

Momo Inc. [MOMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,447 million, or 62.50% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 13,645,798, which is approximately -2.162% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 8,811,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.62 million in MOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $103.79 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 3.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Momo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 17,042,353 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 23,349,482 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 60,281,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,673,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,360 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 10,660,046 shares during the same period.