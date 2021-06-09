Market cap of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] reaches 2.49B – now what?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NYSE: NAPA] gained 16.48% or 3.12 points to close at $22.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1561249 shares. The company report on June 8, 2021 that The Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Net Sales Increase 32%.

Net Income of $9.0 million; Adjusted Net Income of $17.9 million.

If we look at the average trading volume of 685.55K shares, NAPA reached to a volume of 1561249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NAPA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60.

Trading performance analysis for NAPA stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.93.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.26, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. go to 6.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]

There are presently around $384 million, or 15.20% of NAPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAPA stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 1,930,950, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 76.10% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 1,769,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.01 million in NAPA stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $32.46 million in NAPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NYSE:NAPA] by around 17,435,286 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,435,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAPA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,435,286 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.