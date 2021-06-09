Market cap of Orbsat Corp Common Stock [OSAT] reaches 6.76M – now what?

Orbsat Corp Common Stock [NASDAQ: OSAT] jumped around 1.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.50 at the close of the session, up 25.28%. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Orbsat Corp Appoints Charles M. Fernandez as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; David Phipps to Serve as President and CEO of Global Operations.

Mr. Fernandez Brings Over 30 Years of Leadership Experience in Business, Finance, Technology and E-Commerce to Newly Expanded Board of Directors.

Orbsat Corp (Nasdaq:OSAT) (“Orbsat” or the “Company”), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, announced that Charles M. Fernandez has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. David Phipps, former Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of President and serve in the new capacity as CEO of Global Operations.

Compared to the average trading volume of 73.09K shares, OSAT reached a trading volume of 3333574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orbsat Corp Common Stock [OSAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbsat Corp Common Stock is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has OSAT stock performed recently?

Orbsat Corp Common Stock [OSAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.22. With this latest performance, OSAT shares dropped by -68.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.18% in the past year of trading.

Orbsat Corp Common Stock [OSAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbsat Corp Common Stock [OSAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.75 and a Gross Margin at -11.77. Orbsat Corp Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.57.

Return on Total Capital for OSAT is now -173.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -263.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -458.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbsat Corp Common Stock [OSAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.05. Additionally, OSAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.13.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Orbsat Corp Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.