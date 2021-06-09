Market cap of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] reaches 27.00M – now what?

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRR] gained 9.87% on the last trading session, reaching $1.67 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces the Execution of a Sales Contract for the Hampton Inn in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S.

On June 2, 2021, Medalist Diversified Holdings, L.P., the operating partnership of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc., entered into an agreement to sell the Company’s Hampton Inn Property located in Greensboro, North Carolina to an unaffiliated purchaser. The prospective purchaser has a 30 day due diligence period which, at its election, can be extended an additional 15 days. Upon satisfactory completion of the due diligence period, the purchaser has an additional 30 days to close, which can also be extended, at the purchaser’s election, for an additional 15 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. represents 5.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.00 million with the latest information. MDRR stock price has been found in the range of $1.49 to $1.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, MDRR reached a trading volume of 6925504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for MDRR stock

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, MDRR shares gained by 23.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4981, while it was recorded at 1.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8973 for the last 200 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.16 and a Gross Margin at +5.50. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.50.

Return on Total Capital for MDRR is now -2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 514.67. Additionally, MDRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 338.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of MDRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 78,459, which is approximately 214.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in MDRR stocks shares; and NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $73000.0 in MDRR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRR] by around 171,132 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 38,699 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 106,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,702 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 38,135 shares during the same period.