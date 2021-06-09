Market cap of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] reaches 3.39B – now what?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE: MIC] jumped around 3.83 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.83 at the close of the session, up 10.94%. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell Atlantic Aviation to KKR for $4.475 Billion.

Transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Proceeds of approximately $3.298 billion expected to be distributed following closing.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock is now 42.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MIC Stock saw the intraday high of $39.14 and lowest of $38.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.61, which means current price is +41.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 852.64K shares, MIC reached a trading volume of 6274541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIC shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MIC stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIC shares from 34 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07.

How has MIC stock performed recently?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, MIC shares gained by 11.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.25 for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.73, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 31.14 for the last 200 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.75. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.32.

Return on Total Capital for MIC is now 0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.12. Additionally, MIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] managed to generate an average of -$93,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation go to -3.80%.

Insider trade positions for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]

There are presently around $2,561 million, or 92.60% of MIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIC stocks are: EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 7,051,585, which is approximately -18.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,551,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.41 million in MIC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $183.87 million in MIC stock with ownership of nearly -1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE:MIC] by around 19,186,335 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 10,188,667 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 36,569,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,944,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,682,066 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,473,233 shares during the same period.