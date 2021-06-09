Market cap of LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] reaches 414.79M – now what?

LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ: LFMD] closed the trading session at $15.85 on 06/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.0806, while the highest price level was $15.99. The company report on June 3, 2021 that LifeMD™ Completes $15M Debt Financing.

Financing significantly bolsters liquidity position to support continued investment in growth of telehealth business.

LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, announced that it has successfully closed a $15 million debt financing with B. Riley Principal Investments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 142.73 percent and weekly performance of 24.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 87.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 91.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, LFMD reached to a volume of 1345900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeMD Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10.

LFMD stock trade performance evaluation

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.90. With this latest performance, LFMD shares gained by 91.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 998.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.04 and a Gross Margin at +73.29. LifeMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32,070.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -710.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.62. Additionally, LFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,047,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.52.LifeMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75 million, or 19.50% of LFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFMD stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 744,141, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 707,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.21 million in LFMD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.73 million in LFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ:LFMD] by around 4,385,708 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 524,876 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 177,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,733,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFMD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,737,297 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 244,252 shares during the same period.