Market cap of Envestnet Inc. [ENV] reaches 3.85B – now what?

Envestnet Inc. [NYSE: ENV] loss -1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $78.40 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Envestnet Credit Exchange Launches Access to Residential Real Estate & Unsecured Consumer Loans.

ACx-Powered Exchange Expands Advisor Access to the Three Key Credit Solutions – Non-Purpose Securities-Backed, Unsecured, and Residential Real Estate Lending.

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that the Envestnet Credit Exchange has launched access to a broad range of residential real estate and unsecured lending products for advised clients from a growing list of lending partners selected for their product breadth and service quality. The Envestnet Credit Exchange has expanded its product set beyond securities-backed lending with Upgrade and LightStream for unsecured loans, and Ally Home, Better, and Guaranteed Rate to help wealth managers meet what is typically their clients’ largest credit need — real estate financing.

Envestnet Inc. represents 54.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.85 billion with the latest information. ENV stock price has been found in the range of $78.21 to $80.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 500.82K shares, ENV reached a trading volume of 9941811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envestnet Inc. [ENV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENV shares is $84.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Envestnet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Envestnet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ENV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envestnet Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ENV stock

Envestnet Inc. [ENV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.80. With this latest performance, ENV shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.53 for Envestnet Inc. [ENV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.05, while it was recorded at 76.15 for the last single week of trading, and 77.54 for the last 200 days.

Envestnet Inc. [ENV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envestnet Inc. [ENV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Envestnet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.31.

Return on Total Capital for ENV is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envestnet Inc. [ENV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.37. Additionally, ENV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envestnet Inc. [ENV] managed to generate an average of -$732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Envestnet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Envestnet Inc. [ENV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envestnet Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envestnet Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envestnet Inc. [ENV]

There are presently around $4,315 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,599,305, which is approximately 3.011% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,961,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.99 million in ENV stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $286.61 million in ENV stock with ownership of nearly 28.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envestnet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Envestnet Inc. [NYSE:ENV] by around 8,618,550 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 8,775,364 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 37,645,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,039,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENV stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,433 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,927 shares during the same period.