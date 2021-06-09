Market Analysts see VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] closed the trading session at $3.96 on 06/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.49, while the highest price level was $3.97. The company report on June 8, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for VBI-1901 for the Treatment of Recurrent GBM.

FDA’s Fast Track Designation for VBI-1901 underscores the significant and urgent unmet medical need for new therapies for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients.

Designation granted based on data from the Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901 in recurrent GBM patients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.00 percent and weekly performance of 18.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, VBIV reached to a volume of 8351258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1135.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

VBIV stock trade performance evaluation

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.92. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 42.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $479 million, or 47.80% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,681,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.98 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.88 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 5.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 7,094,097 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,808,887 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 105,971,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,874,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,605,338 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,723,517 shares during the same period.