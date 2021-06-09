Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] Stock trading around $15.24 per share: What’s Next?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] slipped around -1.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.24 at the close of the session, down -9.01%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A Common Stock by Riverstone.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty”) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 12,299,996 shares of its Class A common stock by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P. (“Riverstone”), at $15.60 per share. Upon the closing of this offering, Riverstone will have fully exited its investment in Liberty. Liberty will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock is now 47.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LBRT Stock saw the intraday high of $15.84 and lowest of $15.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.78, which means current price is +56.63% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 6602392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $13.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 94.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.93 and a Gross Margin at -7.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now -11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.39. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,613 million, or 51.90% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,233,198, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 12,299,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.45 million in LBRT stocks shares; and RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $187.45 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly -56.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 16,778,211 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 34,443,364 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 54,608,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,829,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,898,786 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 491,440 shares during the same period.