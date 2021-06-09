Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain 40.85% so far this year. What now?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] price plunged by -2.36 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77433.

A sum of 8908505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.80M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.4299 and dropped to a low of $3.26 until finishing in the latest session at $3.31.

The one-year KOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.07. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $3.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.50 to $3.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,087 million, or 86.00% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 57,501,840, which is approximately -5.453% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,845,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.44 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $96.24 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 31,646,550 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 27,704,013 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 268,986,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,337,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,947,383 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 765,744 shares during the same period.