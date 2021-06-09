iPower Inc. [IPW] moved up 21.90: Why It’s Important

iPower Inc. [NASDAQ: IPW] price surged by 21.90 percent to reach at $1.5. The company report on May 29, 2021 that iPower Inc. Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, announced that iPower’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Chenlong Tan, rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in celebration of the Company’s recent listing on Nasdaq. iPower began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 12, 2021.

“We are honored to ring the closing bell in celebration of our successful listing on Nasdaq. The listing was a milestone and the start of a new journey for iPower, and we are looking forward to building a better future with the extraordinary efforts of our iPower team and family, and continued support from our customers, stakeholders, partners and investors,” stated Mr. Tan.

A sum of 2532941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 517.71K shares. iPower Inc. shares reached a high of $9.1499 and dropped to a low of $6.71 until finishing in the latest session at $8.35.

Guru’s Opinion on iPower Inc. [IPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for iPower Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34.

IPW Stock Performance Analysis:

iPower Inc. [IPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.77.

Insight into iPower Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iPower Inc. [IPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +37.88. iPower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for IPW is now 52.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 93.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 114.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iPower Inc. [IPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.93. Additionally, IPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iPower Inc. [IPW] managed to generate an average of $73,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.iPower Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.