ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] is 15.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] price plunged by -12.05 percent to reach at -$2.11. The company report on May 25, 2021 that ImmunityBio Expands Trials of T-Cell-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate as a ‘Universal Boost’ in Vaccinated Subjects and Receives Approval to Test Intranasal Spray in South Africa.

Studies will provide data on T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a universal boost with four potential routes of administration (subcutaneous shot, sublingual droplet, oral capsule, and intranasal spray).

The goal of the vaccine is to activate the entire immune system and potentially provide longer-lasting immune response and head off future variants.

A sum of 2464046 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.22M shares. ImmunityBio Inc. shares reached a high of $17.76 and dropped to a low of $15.26 until finishing in the latest session at $15.40.

The one-year IBRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.4. The average equity rating for IBRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29949.15.

IBRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.25. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunityBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -82545.95. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83227.93.

Return on Total Capital for IBRX is now -67.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.26. Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$540,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

IBRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunityBio Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $248 million, or 4.30% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,553,665, which is approximately 7.576% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,559,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.41 million in IBRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.92 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 249.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 5,543,310 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,151,478 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,379,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,074,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,369,726 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 436,480 shares during the same period.