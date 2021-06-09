HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gain 19.48% so far this year. What now?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] closed the trading session at $13.25 on 06/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.75, while the highest price level was $18.33. The company report on June 8, 2021 that HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and preliminary efficacy as monotherapy for advanced HPV16+ cancers.

Novel arenaviral therapeutic HB-200 generates outstanding tumor antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses (average of 6 percent and up to 40 percent of T cell pool).

To-date, HB-201 monotherapy has shown 18 percent overall response rate and median progression-free survival of 3.45 months in heavily pretreated head and neck cancer patients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.48 percent and weekly performance of -20.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 236.85K shares, HOOK reached to a volume of 1057914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

HOOK stock trade performance evaluation

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.61. With this latest performance, HOOK shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.93 for the last 200 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -272.08. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.09.

Return on Total Capital for HOOK is now -35.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, HOOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] managed to generate an average of -$404,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 4.80%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154 million, or 67.20% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,553,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 1,842,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.42 million in HOOK stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.93 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 2,563,299 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 936,560 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,107,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,607,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,764,930 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 334,158 shares during the same period.