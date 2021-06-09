Guggenheim slashes price target on ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] – find out why.

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] slipped around -0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.12 at the close of the session, down -7.69%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that American Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey Purchases MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System.

MD Anderson’s International Radiation Treatment Center Expands Offering with Selection of ViewRay’s MRIdian System for Adaptive Radiotherapy.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced that American Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, has purchased a MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system to expand their radiotherapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) programs. The MD Anderson Radiation Treatment Center at the American Hospital offers world-class, cutting-edge technology to facilitate customized approaches to each patient’s diagnosis and treatment.

ViewRay Inc. stock is now 60.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRAY Stock saw the intraday high of $6.44 and lowest of $5.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.36, which means current price is +61.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VRAY reached a trading volume of 1952089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $6.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.75 to $4, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on VRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has VRAY stock performed recently?

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, VRAY shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.87 and a Gross Margin at -18.38. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.26.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -43.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.26. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$457,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViewRay Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

There are presently around $885 million, or 97.10% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 23,819,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,906,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.19 million in VRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $126.88 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly 11.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 26,122,062 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,297,555 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 113,197,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,617,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,930,646 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,649 shares during the same period.