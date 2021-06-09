GBS Inc. [GBS] Revenue clocked in at $0.41 million, down -53.38% YTD: What’s Next?

GBS Inc. [NASDAQ: GBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.10%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Patients Living With Diabetes Voice Eagerness for ‘Finger-Prick’ Alternative in Global Glucose Monitoring Survey.

Global results show 90% of patients are in favor of a saliva-based glucose test.

GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, announced survey results from more than 300 patients globally as part of its development and go-to-market strategy.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.37 million, with 11.80 million shares outstanding and 6.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.45K shares, GBS stock reached a trading volume of 4443571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GBS Inc. [GBS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GBS Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

GBS Stock Performance Analysis:

GBS Inc. [GBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for GBS Inc. [GBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GBS Inc. Fundamentals:

GBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

GBS Inc. [GBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 27,939, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in GBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in GBS stock with ownership of nearly 46.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in GBS Inc. [NASDAQ:GBS] by around 50,000 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 48,160 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 47,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,515 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 48,160 shares during the same period.