For Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.75 during the day while it closed the day at $1.60. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Surgalign Holdings Announces Collaboration with Inteneural Networks, a Leading Developer of Artificial Intelligence for Clinical Neurosciences.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, and Inteneural Networks Inc., a developer of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based applications focused on fully autonomous analytics of central nervous system imaging, announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement. Under the agreement, Surgalign will gain access to Inteneural’s proprietary technology for evaluation of future integration within the Surgalign digital surgery portfolio.

Inteneural is the developer and owner of proprietary intellectual property that allows computers to autonomously segment and identify neural structures in medical images and rapidly deliver reference information using machine learning alogrithims. These algorithms have potential for future applications in cranial and neurosurgery for referencing of tumor, aneurysm, stroke, and neurovascular structures using existing magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography technology.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -11.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRGA stock has declined by -29.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.50% and lost -26.94% year-on date.

The market cap for SRGA stock reached $178.69 million, with 98.11 million shares outstanding and 95.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, SRGA reached a trading volume of 2990323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

SRGA stock trade performance evaluation

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8201, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1128 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97 million, or 67.40% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,503,738, which is approximately 32.169% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,449,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 million in SRGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.12 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 41.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 23,205,912 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,478,459 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 29,656,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,340,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,339,444 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,910,109 shares during the same period.