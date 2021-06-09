Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Stock trading around $14.00 per share: What’s Next?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.63%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Desktop Metal Qualifies 4140 Low-Alloy Steel for High-Volume Additive Manufacturing of End-Use Parts With the Production System.

The First Company to Qualify 4140 via Metal Binder Jetting for the Mass Production of Strong Steel Parts That Withstand High Impacts, Temperatures and Mechanical Stresses.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced it has qualified the use of 4140 low-alloy steel for the Production SystemTM platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass JettingTM (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing industry. Desktop Metal is the first and only company to qualify 4140 low-alloy steel for use with metal binder jetting systems, enabling its use in mass production end-use part applications.

Over the last 12 months, DM stock rose by 39.58%. The one-year Desktop Metal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.08. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.52 billion, with 238.24 million shares outstanding and 197.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, DM stock reached a trading volume of 14639702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 126.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.40, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,366 million, or 46.10% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 28,416,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,721,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.1 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $137.23 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 26,965,906 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 8,613,852 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 61,963,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,543,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,464,498 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,676,379 shares during the same period.