DA Davidson lifts Regions Financial Corporation [RF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on June 8, 2021 that EnerBank USA to Expand Home Improvement Lending Through an Acquisition by Regions Bank.

Home improvement lender EnerBank USA (or “EnerBank”) announced that after almost 20 years as a subsidiary of CMS Energy (or “CMS”), EnerBank has agreed to be acquired by Regions Bank (or “Regions”), a subsidiary of Regions Financial Corporation, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Since 2002, Salt Lake City-based EnerBank has offered leading home improvement loan programs to U.S.-based contractors and enterprise-level strategic partners in the home improvement industry. As a pioneer in specialized home improvement lending, EnerBank has worked with hundreds of loan program sponsors, inclusive of thousands of home improvement contractors, serving over a million homeowners and funding over $11.6B in home improvement projects.

A sum of 10307165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.07M shares. Regions Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $22.415 and dropped to a low of $21.77 until finishing in the latest session at $22.34.

The one-year RF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.94. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.11.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.91, while it was recorded at 22.73 for the last single week of trading, and 17.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

RF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,778 million, or 75.90% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,670,603, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,711,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 12.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 50,673,479 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 49,560,189 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 606,015,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,248,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,691,696 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,640 shares during the same period.