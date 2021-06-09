Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] Revenue clocked in at $35.50 million, down -23.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.79 at the close of the session, up 15.62%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Cyren Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cyren Continues to Gain Traction in the Anti-Phishing Market with Cyren Inbox Security.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) announced its first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2021.

Cyren Ltd. stock is now -23.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYRN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8111 and lowest of $0.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.97, which means current price is +45.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 6687128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has CYRN stock performed recently?

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.06. With this latest performance, CYRN shares gained by 29.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6729, while it was recorded at 0.6973 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9460 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.44.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -36.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.35. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$77,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyren Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $28 million, or 59.50% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,338,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in CYRN stocks shares; and BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.5 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 4.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 1,019,643 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,606,527 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 32,711,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,337,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 345,364 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 365,804 shares during the same period.