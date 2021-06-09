Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] moved up 5.03: Why It’s Important

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] closed the trading session at $7.93 on 06/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.4526, while the highest price level was $8.0964. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Colony Capital Announces Rebrand as DigitalBridge.

Corporate Rebrand Reflects Significant Transformation Into a Leading Global Digital Infrastructure REIT.

Digital Colony, the Company’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Platform, Will Also Transition to DigitalBridge Brand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.86 percent and weekly performance of 14.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, CLNY reached to a volume of 6768735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Colony Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Colony Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CLNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

CLNY stock trade performance evaluation

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.10. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.59 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.74. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.17. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 524.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$10,225,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -4.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,102.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,314 million, or 88.40% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,353,242, which is approximately 2.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,639,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.5 million in CLNY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $192.01 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 61,188,200 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 42,726,916 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 313,951,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,866,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,811,057 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,123,270 shares during the same period.