Citigroup slashes price target on GoPro Inc. [GPRO] – find out why.

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] jumped around 1.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.59 at the close of the session, up 12.71%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that GoPro to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:.

The Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time (12:00 pm Pacific Time); and.

GoPro Inc. stock is now 52.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $12.62 and lowest of $11.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.79, which means current price is +79.34% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 9163245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $10.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.91. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.31. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.40. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$88,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $1,139 million, or 74.50% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,618,819, which is approximately 5.5% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,953,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.72 million in GPRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $93.77 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 33,049,885 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 23,726,890 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 33,704,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,480,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,505,137 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,384,152 shares during the same period.