China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] is 80.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PLIN] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.93 during the day while it closed the day at $1.72. The company report on December 21, 2020 that China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (“PLIN” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented “Our financial results for the fiscal year 2020 reflect the impact brought by the pandemic of the COVID-19, which accordingly led to the full brunt and unpredictability of our business. However, our revenue was still recorded $110.6 million, representing an increase of 11.6% compared to $99.1 million for the fiscal year 2019. Facing the challenging year of 2020, we executed well against our core business initiatives, gained market share in the food industry. completed the acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd. in April 2020 and integrated industrial chain. We also explored several opportunities during the year to drive our growth including opening hot pot restaurants, launching new online marketing, expanding hog breeding business in Guangxi Province, etc. We saw very strong signs of recovery in our business from our markets as containment measures of the COVID-19 were eased in China. Besides upgrading and optimizing our current core business, we will also continue to invest in the pillars of our future growth and in capabilities, and various markets that support our expansion and provide the long-term returns to our investors.”.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 17.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLIN stock has inclined by 53.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 103.45% and gained 80.29% year-on date.

The market cap for PLIN stock reached $54.42 million, with 22.77 million shares outstanding and 21.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, PLIN reached a trading volume of 1604721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.01. With this latest performance, PLIN shares gained by 131.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.35 for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0639, while it was recorded at 1.7120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9673 for the last 200 days.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +6.49. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.79.

Return on Total Capital for PLIN is now -0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.02. Additionally, PLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] managed to generate an average of -$20,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of PLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLIN stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 166,459, which is approximately 1528.598% of the company’s market cap and around 27.48% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 145,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in PLIN stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.24 million in PLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PLIN] by around 599,884 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 38,433 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 641,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLIN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,646 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,433 shares during the same period.