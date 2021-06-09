BioNTech SE [BNTX] Is Currently -7.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] loss -7.43% or -17.7 points to close at $220.45 with a heavy trading volume of 4118038 shares. The company report on May 29, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First Authorization in European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents.

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, May 28, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for COMIRNATY® in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age. This follows the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The extended indication for the CMA for COMIRNATY® is valid in all 27 EU member states.

COMIRNATY® was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive authorization in the EU and is the first to have its CMA extended to adolescents. Distribution and administration of COMIRNATY® by the EU member states will continue to be determined according to the populations identified in the EU and per national guidance.

It opened the trading session at $238.79, the shares rose to $240.6038 and dropped to $211.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNTX points out that the company has recorded 83.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -373.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, BNTX reached to a volume of 4118038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $195.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bryan Garnier raised their target price from $135 to $206. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $123 to $126, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 15.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 351.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.43, while it was recorded at 225.32 for the last single week of trading, and 114.23 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -542.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioNTech SE [BNTX]

There are presently around $6,573 million, or 13.40% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,738,012, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,821,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $457.41 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 31.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 12,480,793 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,379,673 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 12,955,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,815,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,393,814 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,887 shares during the same period.